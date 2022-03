UPDATE Vânzarea de valute străine a fost suspendată în Rusia până pe 9 septembrie. Cozi la bancomatele din Moscova

ACTUALIZARE 03.15 După anunțul băncii centrale de la Moscova privind noile reguli pentru valută, la bancomatele din Rusia s-au format cozi.

Central Bank of #Russia temporarily stops selling cash currency to citizens



Bank customers may withdraw not more than $10 thousand in cash. The rest is only in rubles at the market rate on the day of withdrawal.



There are queues at ATMs in #Moscow again. pic.twitter.com/whwajTw7Mx