Simona Halep s-a infectat cu SARS-CoV-2

„Bună tuturor, am vrut să vă anunț că am fost testată pozitiv cu COVID-19, scrie Simona Halep.

Aceasta anunță că se autoizolează acasă și se recuperează.

Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19. I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms. I feel good... we will get through this together