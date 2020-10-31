Simona Halep s-a infectat cu SARS-CoV-2

Simona Halep anunță pe contul ei de Twitter că s-a infectat cu noul coronavirus.
„Bună tuturor, am vrut să vă anunț că am fost testată pozitiv cu COVID-19, scrie Simona Halep.
Aceasta anunță că se autoizolează acasă și se recuperează.
Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19. I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms. I feel good... we will get through this together— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) October 31, 2020
Jucătoarea de tenis scrie că are simptome ușoare: „Mă simt bine ... vom trece prin asta împreună”.