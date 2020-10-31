 
Simona Halep s-a infectat cu SARS-CoV-2

Simona Halep anunță pe contul ei de Twitter că s-a infectat cu noul coronavirus.

31 Octombrie 2020, 14:06 (actualizat 31 Octombrie 2020, 14:10) |
Simona Halep / FOTO: http://www.j48tennis.net/

„Bună tuturor, am vrut să vă anunț că am fost testată pozitiv cu COVID-19, scrie Simona Halep.

Aceasta anunță că se autoizolează acasă și se recuperează.

 

 

Jucătoarea de tenis scrie că are simptome ușoare: „Mă simt bine ... vom trece prin asta împreună”.

 

