Simona Halep a fost internată la terapie intensivă, la Royal Melbourne Hospital, cea mai mare unitate medicală din Australia. Diagnosticul: "deshidratare severă".

Sportiva a fost externată duminică dimineață, după 4 ore de tratament sub supraveghere medicală. I s-a recomandat să evite zborul de 14 ore între Melbourne și Peninsula Arabică, a transmis Daniel Chican pentru Telejurnal.

Just reported by @ESPN : Simona Halep went to the hospital overnight for four hours and was treated for dehydration. Was released Sunday morning.

"Just reported by @ESPN: Simona Halep went to the hospital overnight for four hours and was treated for dehydration. Was released Sunday morning". (@WTA_insider).



And they showed this picture... pic.twitter.com/OQTByVVCpM