Rusia: Incendiu la un depozit de petrol din Belgorod. Autoritățile locale dau vina pe atacuri aeriene ale armatei Ucrainei

Potrivit primelor informații, două persoane au fost rănite. Locuitorii de pe străzile din apropiere au fost evacuați.

‼️ Two people were injured in the fire, said governor Gladkov. The reason for the fire has not yet been named. UDP: Residents of three nearby streets are getting evacuated.

”Serviciile de urgență s-au deplasat la fața locului pentru a stinge focul”, a transmis guvernatorul regiunii, pe Telegram.

