Prin visul ei împlinit, împlinește visurile celor din jur! Wajiha Haris a înfiinţat în România una dintre cele mai prestigioase organizaţii în domeniul umanitar, Fundaţia Scheherazade

Wajiha Haris, filantrop și cu o carieră solidă în banking, a venit în România din Pakistan acum 14 ani. O banală problemă de sănătate a fiului ei a făcut-o să vadă cum arată un spital în România şi acela a fost momentul în care a decis că trebuie să facă ceva pentru comunitate.

Expertă în fundraising, cu o bogată experienţă în Pakistan, Singapore şi Dubai, dar şi în cadrul Fondului Internaţional pentru Urgenţe ale Copiilor al Naţiunilor Unite (UNICEF) în Cehia, Wajiha Haris a înfiinţat în România una dintre cele mai prestigioase fundaţii în domeniul umanitar, Fundaţia Scheherazade.

Organizația se dedică îmbunătățirii serviciilor medicale din spitale, promovării dreptului la viață și susținerii protecției copilului.

De-a lungul timpului, proiecte remarcabile i-au conturat activitatea invitatei noastre: renovarea Spitalului de Copii „Marie Curie”; renovarea Ambulatoriului pentru Copii din cadrul Spitalului Clinic Județean de Urgență Constanța; campania de strângere de fonduri pentru reabilitarea Spitalului „Sfânta Maria” din Iași; proiectul „Un drum in viață: Bucșani – între București și Europa! Servicii sociale pentru copii și tineri din mediul rural din județul Giurgiu”; proiectul „Punți către speranță – acces la servicii sociale de calitate pentru solicitanții de azil și persoane cu o formă de protecție în România”. În plus, Fundația Scheherazade donează produse alimentare si nealimentare copiilor si familiilor acestora din comunitatea refugiaților din România.

Pentru activitatea sa, Wajiha Haris a fost decorată de preşedintele României cu Ordinul Naţional „Pentru Merit” în grad de Cavaler şi de preşedintele Italiei cu Ordinul della „Stella d’Italia” în grad de cavaler.

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Wajiha Haris: Creating Impact On Romanian Society

A citizen of Romania and of the world : "The greatest legacy anyone can leave behind is to positively impact the lives of others.Whenever you add value to other people's lives, you are unknowingly leaving footprints on the sands of time that live on, even after your demise", WAJIHA HARIS.

Wajiha Haris has been living in Romania for almost 20 years and she now regards herself as an adoptive Romanian. She is the President and Founder of Fundatia Scheherazade, an NGO whose mission is to help children from all backgrounds irrespective of their race, religion or gender, she has always had a calling towards the charity sector. She oversees the conception, design, implementation and funding of all development projects. Prior to her arrival in Bucharest, Wajiha, originally from Pakistan, lived in the Czech Republic, Dubai, Singapore and traveled across many other countries. But Romania is the place she now refers to as “home”.

She took part in fundraising and event organization for various NGOs, including UNICEF, during the time she spent in Prague and, again, when she arrived in Romania.

One of the reasons she has achieved her remarkable success is by collaborating successfully with politicians, business executives, academicians and royalty. Many of these people did not collaborate with each other until Wajiha persuaded them of this necessity.

She initially pursued a career in banking, but was drawn into nonprofit work when she saw the impact she had while volunteering. She decided to pursue NGO work fulltime, directing her efforts to the most vulnerable members of society, especially children. She is particularly interested in improving the health and assuring the basic rights of children. She has worked for UNICEF, UNDP and UNHCR. She has implemented projects with significant impact in Pakistan, Dubai, Czech Republic and Romania (where she currently resides).

Wajiha Haris also guides leaders on their unique journey of purposeful growth, so together they can build healthy, fair, and successful companies and communities in Romania.

The President of Romania bestowed the honor of “Knight” upon her. Other, among her many honors and awards are: “Honored Citizen Award” from the Mayor of Bucharest, “Woman of the Year Award,” and nomination as a “Civil Society Partner for the United Nations Alliance of Civilization” by the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Watch his full story here!

ŞTIRILE ZILEI