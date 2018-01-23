Siteul tvr.ro foloseste cookies. Continuarea navigarii pe acest site se considera acceptarea politicii de utilizare a cookies. Afla mai multe accesand POLITICA COOKIES
Nominalizările la premiile Oscar 2018. "The Shape of Water" are cele mai multe nominalizări

Nouă lungmetraje au rămas în competiția pentru cel mai bun film, la premiile Oscar 2018.  Pelicula "The shape of water" a regizorului Guillermo del Toro a fost nominalizată la 13 categorii.

23 Ianuarie 2018, 15:27 (actualizat 23 Ianuarie 2018, 21:41)
Nominalizările la Oscar
Gala premiilor Oscar se va desfășura pe 4 martie la celebrul Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles.

Cel mai bun film: Call me by your name; Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Cel mai bun regizor: Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk, Jordan Peele - Get Out, Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird, Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread, Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name; Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread; Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out; Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour; Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel.

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal: Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water; Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Margot Robbie - I, Tonya; Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird; Meryl Streep - The Post

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar: Mary J. Blige - Mudbound; Allison Janney - I, Tonya; Leslie Manville - Phantom Thread; Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird; Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project; Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water; Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World; Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Cel mai bun film străin: A Fantastic Woman (Chile); On Body and Soul (Hungary); The Insult (Lebanon); Loveless (Russia); The Square (Sweden).

Cel mai bun film de animație: The Boss Baby, The Breadwinner, Coco, Ferdinand, Loving Vincent

