Nominalizările la Oscar EMBED VIDEO LINK CU VIDEO Embed: Link:

Gala premiilor Oscar se va desfășura pe 4 martie la celebrul Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles.

Cel mai bun film: Call me by your name; Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Cel mai bun regizor: Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk, Jordan Peele - Get Out, Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird, Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread, Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name; Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread; Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out; Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour; Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel.

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal: Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water; Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Margot Robbie - I, Tonya; Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird; Meryl Streep - The Post

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar: Mary J. Blige - Mudbound; Allison Janney - I, Tonya; Leslie Manville - Phantom Thread; Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird; Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project; Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water; Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World; Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Cel mai bun film străin: A Fantastic Woman (Chile); On Body and Soul (Hungary); The Insult (Lebanon); Loveless (Russia); The Square (Sweden).

Cel mai bun film de animație: The Boss Baby, The Breadwinner, Coco, Ferdinand, Loving Vincent

ŞTIRILE ZILEI