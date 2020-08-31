MTV Video Music Awards 2020: Lady Gaga şi Ariana Grande au luat marile premii

MTV Video Music Awards 2020

Printre cei care au cântat la eveniment s-au numărat BTS, The Black Eyed Peas, DaBaby, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Maluma cu CNCO şi Lady Gaga cu Ariana Grande, scrie Variety.

Keke Palmer, din filmul „Hustlers”, a fost gazda galei MTV.

Ediţia din acest an a avut şi două categorii noi: cel mai bun videoclip muzical realizat de acasă şi cea mai bună interpretare în carantină.

Iată lista câștigătorilor:

Video of the year: The Weeknd – „Blinding Lights”

Push Best New Artist: Doja Cat

Best Hip-Hop: Megan Thee Stallion – „Savage”

Video for good: H.E.R. – „I Can’t Breathe”

Artist of the year: Lady Gaga

Best R&B: The Weeknd – „Blinding Lights”

Best Pop: BTS – „On”

Best Music Video From Home: Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – „Stuck with U”

Song of the year: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – „Rain On Me”

Best Latin: Maluma ft. J Balvin – „Qué Pena”

Best Direction: Taylor Swift – „The Man”

Best Collaboration: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – „Rain On Me”

Best K-Pop: BTS – „On”

Best Group: BTS

Best Alternative: Machine Gun Kelly – „Bloody Valentine”

Best Rock: Coldplay – „Orphans”

Best Quarantine Performance: CNCO – Unplugged At Home

Best Cinematography: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – „Rain On Me”

Best Art Direction: Miley Cyrus – „Mother’s Daughter”

Best Visual Effects: Dua Lipa – „Physical”

Best Choreography: BTS – „On”

Best Editiing: Miley Cyrus – „Mother’s Daughter”

Song of the Summer: BLACKPINK „How You Like That”.

sursa mediafax

