Extern

MTV Video Music Awards 2020: Lady Gaga şi Ariana Grande au luat marile premii

MTV Video Music Awards 2020 a avut loc, duminică, la New York. Dar spre deosebire de locaţia obişnuită, Barclays Center, artiştii au urcat pe scenă în diferite locaţii, fără audienţă.

31 August 2020, 09:12 (actualizat 31 August 2020, 09:21) |
MTV Video Music Awards 2020

Printre cei care au cântat la eveniment s-au numărat BTS, The Black Eyed Peas, DaBaby, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Maluma cu CNCO şi Lady Gaga cu Ariana Grande, scrie Variety.

Keke Palmer, din filmul „Hustlers”, a fost gazda galei MTV.

Ediţia din acest an a avut şi două categorii noi: cel mai bun videoclip muzical realizat de acasă şi cea mai bună interpretare în carantină.

Iată lista câștigătorilor:

Video of the year: The Weeknd – „Blinding Lights”
Push Best New Artist: Doja Cat
Best Hip-Hop: Megan Thee Stallion – „Savage”
Video for good: H.E.R. – „I Can’t Breathe”
Artist of the year: Lady Gaga
Best R&B: The Weeknd – „Blinding Lights”
Best Pop: BTS – „On”
Best Music Video From Home: Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – „Stuck with U”
Song of the year: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – „Rain On Me”
Best Latin: Maluma ft. J Balvin – „Qué Pena”
Best Direction: Taylor Swift – „The Man”
Best Collaboration: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – „Rain On Me”
Best K-Pop: BTS – „On”
Best Group: BTS
Best Alternative: Machine Gun Kelly – „Bloody Valentine”
Best Rock: Coldplay – „Orphans”
Best Quarantine Performance: CNCO – Unplugged At Home
Best Cinematography: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – „Rain On Me”
Best Art Direction: Miley Cyrus – „Mother’s Daughter”
Best Visual Effects: Dua Lipa – „Physical”
Best Choreography: BTS – „On”
Best Editiing: Miley Cyrus – „Mother’s Daughter”
Song of the Summer: BLACKPINK „How You Like That”.

 

 

 

sursa mediafax

