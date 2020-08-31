MTV Video Music Awards 2020: Lady Gaga şi Ariana Grande au luat marile premii

MTV Video Music Awards 2020 a avut loc, duminică, la New York. Dar spre deosebire de locaţia obişnuită, Barclays Center, artiştii au urcat pe scenă în diferite locaţii, fără audienţă.
Printre cei care au cântat la eveniment s-au numărat BTS, The Black Eyed Peas, DaBaby, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Maluma cu CNCO şi Lady Gaga cu Ariana Grande, scrie Variety.
Keke Palmer, din filmul „Hustlers”, a fost gazda galei MTV.
Ediţia din acest an a avut şi două categorii noi: cel mai bun videoclip muzical realizat de acasă şi cea mai bună interpretare în carantină.
Iată lista câștigătorilor:
Video of the year: The Weeknd – „Blinding Lights”
Push Best New Artist: Doja Cat
Best Hip-Hop: Megan Thee Stallion – „Savage”
Video for good: H.E.R. – „I Can’t Breathe”
Artist of the year: Lady Gaga
Best R&B: The Weeknd – „Blinding Lights”
Best Pop: BTS – „On”
Best Music Video From Home: Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – „Stuck with U”
Song of the year: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – „Rain On Me”
Best Latin: Maluma ft. J Balvin – „Qué Pena”
Best Direction: Taylor Swift – „The Man”
Best Collaboration: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – „Rain On Me”
Best K-Pop: BTS – „On”
Best Group: BTS
Best Alternative: Machine Gun Kelly – „Bloody Valentine”
Best Rock: Coldplay – „Orphans”
Best Quarantine Performance: CNCO – Unplugged At Home
Best Cinematography: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – „Rain On Me”
Best Art Direction: Miley Cyrus – „Mother’s Daughter”
Best Visual Effects: Dua Lipa – „Physical”
Best Choreography: BTS – „On”
Best Editiing: Miley Cyrus – „Mother’s Daughter”
Song of the Summer: BLACKPINK „How You Like That”.
