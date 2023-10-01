 
STIRI.TVR.RO
Parteneriate
CRAWL

Mai multe persoane au fost reţinute în Suedia, după ce încă un Coran a fost ars

În orașul suedez Malmo, a fost ars încă un exemplar din Coran.

01 Octombrie 2023, 08:47 (actualizat 01 Octombrie 2023, 08:51) Știrile TVR |
Coran ars în Suedia / FOTO: Twitter Nexta

Potrivit Nexta, responsabil pentru acest act a fost un emigrant irakian, care nu se află la prima acţiune de acest fel.

 

 

Oamenii adunați în piața din Malmo au început să își exprime indignarea.

Ca urmare, poliția a reținut mai multe persoane.

Articole pe aceeaşi temă
 
Situație tensionată în Suedia și Danemarca din cauza protestatarilor care ard Coranul
Organizația Cooperării Islamice a solicitat intervenția Organizației Națiunilor Unite, în urma incendierilor Coranului din Suedia și Danemarca. ”Încercările de răspândire a islamofobiei sunt în creștere în multe părți ale lumii”
Un grup de protestatari a ars un exemplar al Coranului în faţa ambasadei Irakului în Danemarca
ŞTIRILE ZILEI
CELE MAI NOI DIN CRAWL
 
StirileTVR.RO PE FACEBOOK
 
https://www.fiipregatit.ro/
METEO - 01 Octombrie 2023
 
  AZI MAINE
BUCURESTI 30°C 25°C
IASI 20°C 21°C
CLUJ 21°C 20°C
CONSTANTA 27°C 23°C
CRAIOVA 28°C 24°C
BRASOV 21°C 19°C
Vezi toate informatiile meteo
TVR +
Canalul TVR YouTube
ARHIVĂ ȘTIRI
 
CUVINTE CHEIE:
© 2023 Televiziunea Română. Toate drepturile rezervate