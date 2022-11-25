Inundații de amploare în Arabia Saudită. Străzile din Jeddah au fost acoperite de ape

Străzile din orașul Jeddah au fost acoperite de ape.

Torentele au luat pe sus autoturisme și chiar și un autobuz.

Powerful flooding in #SaudiArabia



Heavy rain has flooded the city of #Jeddah. Educational institutions do not work, streets literally went under water along with cars, and flights were delayed at the airport. pic.twitter.com/h7DnVGMzhs