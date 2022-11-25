Inundații de amploare în Arabia Saudită. Străzile din Jeddah au fost acoperite de ape

Ploile torențiale au provocat inundații de amploare în deșertul saudit.
Străzile din orașul Jeddah au fost acoperite de ape.
Torentele au luat pe sus autoturisme și chiar și un autobuz.
Powerful flooding in #SaudiArabia— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 24, 2022
Heavy rain has flooded the city of #Jeddah. Educational institutions do not work, streets literally went under water along with cars, and flights were delayed at the airport. pic.twitter.com/h7DnVGMzhs
Zborurile au avut întârzieri.
Școlile au fost închise