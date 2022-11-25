 
Inundații de amploare în Arabia Saudită. Străzile din Jeddah au fost acoperite de ape

Ploile torențiale au provocat inundații de amploare în deșertul saudit.

25 Noiembrie 2022, 09:41 (actualizat 25 Noiembrie 2022, 09:47) Știrile TVR |

Străzile din orașul Jeddah au fost acoperite de ape.

Torentele au luat pe sus autoturisme și chiar și un autobuz.

Zborurile au avut întârzieri.

Școlile au fost închise

