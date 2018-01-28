Siteul tvr.ro foloseste cookies. Continuarea navigarii pe acest site se considera acceptarea politicii de utilizare a cookies. Afla mai multe accesand POLITICA COOKIES
STIRI.TVR.RO
Cultură

Decernarea Premiilor Grammy 2018, după 15 ani în Madison Square Garden din New York. Jay-Z şi Kendrick Lamar, printre favoriți

Cea de-a 60-a gală de decernare a Premiilor Grammy are loc în noaptea de duminică spre luni în Madison Square Garden din New York.

28 Ianuarie 2018, 10:59 |
Premiile Grammy, ediția 60 / FOTO: grammy.com
Premiile Grammy, ediția 60
Premiile Grammy, ediția 60

Jay Z a primit opt nominalizări, inclusiv la Cântecul anului („4:44“), Albumul anului („4:44“) şi Cel mai bun videoclip („The Story Of O.J.“).

Pe locul doi, cu 7 nominalizări, Kendrick Lamar, urmat de Bruno Mars.

Pe lângă Lady Gaga, care va interpreta o melodie de pe albumul "Joanne", pe scenă vor urca Miley Cyrus și Elton John, care vor cânta împreună, precum și Bruno Mars, Cardi B. Emmylou Harris și Chris Stapleton.

Deși în industria muzicală nu au fost atâtea acuzații de abuz sexual ca la Hollywood, muzicienii sunt solidari cu mișcarea #MeToo.

15 femei l-au acuzat până acum pe producătorul muzical Russell Simmons de abuz sexual. Deși acesta a negat toate acuzațiile, oamenii au reacționat.

Artștii sunt îndemnați să poarte un trandafir alb duminică, în sprijinul grupului "Time's Up". Printre cei care au confirmat că vor purta trandafirul se numără Dua Lipa și Halsey.

(w500) Premiile G

Cele mai importante nominalizări la premiile Grammy 2018

Albumul anului

„Awaken, My Love!“ - Childish Gambino

„4:44“ - Jay-Z

„Damn“ - Kendrick Lamar

„Melodrama“ - Lorde

„24K Magic“ - Bruno Mars

Record of the year:

„Redbone“ - Childish Gambino

„Despacito“ - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

„The Story of O.J.“ - Jay-Z

„Humble“ - Kendrick Lamar

„24K Magic“ - Bruno Mars

Cântecul anului

„Despacito“ - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

„4:44“ - Jay-Z „Issues“ - Julia Michaels

„1-800-273-8255“ - Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

„That's What I Like“ - Bruno Mars

Cel mai bun artist debutant

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Cea mai pună interpretare pop solo

„Love So Soft“ - Kelly Clarkson

„Praying“ - Kesha

„Million Reasons“ - Lady Gaga

„What About Us“ - P!nk

„Shape of You“ - Ed Sheeran

Cea mai pună interpretare a unui grup pop

„Something Just Like This“ - The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

„Despacito“ - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

„Thunder“ - Imagine Dragons

„Feel It Still“ - Portugal. The Man

„Stay“ - Zedd & Alessia Car

Cel mai bun album pop tradiţional

„Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)“ - Michael Bublé „Triplicate“ - Bob Dylan

„In Full Swing“ - Seth MacFarlane

„Wonderland“ - Sarah McLachlan

„Tony Bennett Celebrates 90“

Cel mai bun album pop

„Kaleidoscope EP“ - Coldplay

„Lust for Life“ - Lana Del Rey

„Evolve“ - Imagine Dragons

„Rainbow“ - Kesha

„Joanne“ - Lady Gaga

„÷ (Divide)“ - Ed Sheeran

Cel mai bun cântec dance

„Bambro Koyo Ganda“ - Bonobo featuring Innov Gnawa „Cola“ - Camelphat & Elderbrook

„Andromeda“ - Gorillaz featuring Dram

„Tonite“ - LCD Soundsystem

„Line of Sight“ - Odesza featuring Wynne & Mansionair

Cel mai bun album dance/electronic

„Migration“ - Bonobo

„3-D the Catalogue“ - Kraftwerk

„Mura Masa“ - Mura Masa

„A Moment Apart“ - Odesza

„What Now“ - Sylvan Esso

Cea mai bună interpretare rock

„You Want It Darker“ - Leonard Cohen

„The Promise“ - Chris Cornell

„Run“ - Foo Fighters

„No Good“ - Kaleo

„Go to War“ - Nothing More

Cel mai bun cântec rock

„Atlas, Rise!“ - Metallica

„Blood in the Cut“ - K.Flay

„Go to War“ - Nothing More

„Run“ - Foo Fighters

„The Stage“ - Avenged Sevenfold

Cel mai bun album rock

„Emperor of Sand“ - Mastodon

„Hardwired...to Self-Destruct“ - Metallica

„The Stories We Tell Ourselves“ - Nothing More „Villains“ - Queens of the Stone Age

„A Deeper Understanding“ - The War on Drugs

Cea mai bună interpretare R&B

„Get You“ - Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis „Distraction“ - Kehlani

„High“ - Ledisi

„That's What I Like“ - Bruno Mars

„The Weekend“ - SZA

Cel mai bun cântec R&B

„First Began“ - PJ Morton

„Location“ - Khalid

„Redbone“ - Childish Gambino

„Supermodel“ - SZA

„That's What I Like“ - Bruno Mars

Cel mai bun album R&B

„Freudian“ - Daniel Caesar

„Let Love Rule“ - Ledisi

„24K Magic“ - Bruno Mars

„Gumbo“ - PJ Morton

„Feel the Real“ - Musiq Soulchild

Cea mai bună interpretare rap

„Bounce Back“ - Big Sean

„Bodak Yellow“ - Cardi B

„4:44“ - Jay-Z

„Damn“ - Kendrick Lamar

„Bad and Boujee“ - Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Rap/sung performance

„Prblms“ - 6lack

„Crew“ - Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy „Family Feud“ - Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé

„Loyalty.“ - Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna

„Love Galore“ - SZA featuring Travis Scott

Cel mai bun cântec rap

„Bodak Yellow“ - Cardi B

„Chase Me“ - Danger Mouse featuring Run the Jewels & Big Boi

„Damn“ - Kendrick Lamar

„Sassy“ - Rapsody

„The Story of O.J.“ - Jay-Z

Cel mai bun album rap

„4:44“ - Jay-Z

„Damn“ - Kendrick Lamar

„Culture“ - Migos

„Laila's Wisdom“ - Rapsody

„Flower Boy“ - Tyler, the Creator

Cea mai bună intrepretare country solo

„Body Like a Back Road“ - Sam Hunt

„Losing You“ - Alison Krauss

„Tin Man“ - Miranda Lambert

„I Could Use a Love Song“ - Maren Morris

„Either Way“ - Chris Stapleton

Cea mai bună intrepretare a unui grup country

„It Ain't My Fault“ - Brothers Osborne

„My Old Man“ - Zac Brown Band

„You Look Good“ - Lady Antebellum

„Better Man“ - Taylor Swift pentru Little Big Town „Drinkin’ Problem“ - Midland

Cel mai bun cântec country

„Better Man“ - Taylor Swift pentru Little Big Town „Body Like a Back Road“ - Sam Hunt

„Broken Halos“ - Chris Stapleton

„Drinkin’ Problem“ - Midland

„Tin Man“ - Miranda Lambert

Cel mai bun album country

„Cosmic Hallelujah“ - Kenny Chesney

„Heart Break“ - Lady Antebellum

„The Breaker“ - Little Big Town

„Life Changes“ - Thomas Rhett

„From a Room: Volume 1“ - Chris Stapleton

Cel mai bun videoclip

„Up All Night“ - Beck

„Makeba“ - Jain

„The Story of O.J.“ - Jay-Z

„Humble“ - Kendrick Lamar

„1-800-273-8255“ - Logic featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

Articole pe aceeaşi temă
 
#metoo Zeci de angajate ale ONU susţin că au fost hărţuite sau agresate sexual în timpul serviciului
Kevin Spacey, vizat de o anchetă a poliţiei britanice pentru o a treia acuzaţie de agresiune sexuală
Globurile de Aur 2018. Toate actrițele se vor îmbrăca în negru, în semn de protest față de agresiunile sexuale
Salma Hayek: “Harvey Weinstein este şi monstrul meu”
#metoo Revista Time a acordat prestigiosul titlu "Omul Anului" celor care au dezvăluit abuzurile sexuale
Metropolitan Opera îl suspendă pe dirijorul James Levine din cauza acuzațiilor de abuz sexual
25 noiembrie, Ziua Internaţională pentru eliminarea violenţei împotriva femeilor
#metoo Hărțuirea sexuală în lumea artelor. Scrisoarea deschisă "Not surprised" a fost semnată de 7.000 de femei
#metoo | Mesajul lui Hillary Clinton către femeile abuzate sexual, cu ocazia aniversării a 70 de ani
 
BREAKING NEWS: IMPOZIT ZERO pentru...
Acţionarii Purcari Wineries așteaptă 265,9 mil. lei din listarea pe BVB
Republica de care nu ai auzit. Este cel mai mare producător de diamante din lume
ŞTIRILE ZILEI
Kelemen Hunor, președintele UDMR, Rozalia Biro și Porcsalmi Balint
Simona Halep la spital
Viorica Dăncilă și Liviu Dragnea
Averile miniștrilor din cabinetul Dăncilă
Premiile Grammy, ediția 60
Din inimă, pentru Gheorghe
Ludovic Orban
Prea multă violență
CELE MAI NOI DIN CULTURĂ
 
StirileTVR.RO PE FACEBOOK
 
METEO - 28 Ianuarie 2018
 
  AZI MAINE
BUCURESTI 7°C 11°C
IASI 3°C 6°C
CLUJ 4°C 6°C
CONSTANTA 5°C 8°C
CRAIOVA 8°C 12°C
BRASOV 3°C 6°C
Vezi toate informatiile meteo
CURS BNR - 28 Ianuarie 2018, 13:06
 
  • 1 EUR = 4.6658 RON
  • 1 GBP = 5.3342 RON
  • 1 USD = 3.7436 RON
  • 1 BGN = 2.3856 RON
  • 1 CHF = 4.0093 RON
  • 100 HUF = 1.5065 RON
INDICI BVB
 
INDICE BET
Data: 26-01-2018
Deschidere: 8413.46
Maxim: 8450.45
Mimim: 8406.6
Variatie: 0.25%
FP
0.92
0%
TLV
2.37
1.28%
EL
12.20
0.33%
BRD
13.76
0.29%
SNG
35.10
0%
SNP
0.31
0.32%
COTE
119.60
0.5%
SNN
8.10
0.62%
TGN
430.00
0.7%
TEL
26.90
0.75%
ARHIVĂ ȘTIRI
 
TVR
CUVINTE CHEIE:
© 2014 Televiziunea Română. Toate drepturile rezervate