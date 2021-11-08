BRILLIANT | De la incurabil la incredibil: Diagnosticat cu o boală necruțătoare, Alex Tache își urmează visul: acela de a întinde o mână de ajutor copiilor care au pășit singuri în această lume

Ceea ce l-a făcut pe Alex Tache să-şi îndrepte atenţia către copiii abandonaţi a fost faptul că, în lungile sale perioade petrecute în spital, a avut ocazia să întâlnească mulţi copii bolnavi, însă nu toţi aveau familiile aproape, aşa cum o avusese el. I se pare cumplit ca un copil să fie nevoit să treacă singur prin aşa ceva şi, în general, prin toate greutăţile vieţii.

Casa NEST se construieşte în satul Bratia din Vale, comuna Galicea, judeţul Vâlcea, pe un deal cu o frumoasă privelişte spre Olt, în apropierea casei părinteşti a lui Alex. Numele NEST, care în engleză înseamnă „cuib“ este, totodată, un acronim pentru valorile fundaţiei: Nobleţe, Educaţie şi Stabilitate. Este locul pe care 12 copii preluaţi din spitalele şi centrele de plasament din judeţul Vâlcea îl vor putea numi „acasă“.

Casa Nest este gândită ca un proiect arhitectural inovator, verde, care să respire din toate colțurile filozofia lui Alex: „Copiii nu au cerut să vină pe această lume, și totuși lumea i-a abandonat. Merită să fie tratați omenește!”

În ciuda problemelor de sănătate, Alex Tache susţine că proiectul va continua cu sau fără el, pentru că este „propriul testament“, ceea ce doreşte să rămână în urma lui.

Alex Tache (34 years old) has been fighting bone cancer for 14 years, after which he lost his left leg. Despite the difficulties, he devoted himself to a big dream that will soon come true: the construction of the NEST house, a place that 12 children without a family can call “home”.

Alex Tache’s goal is to help abandoned children keep him alive longer than a doctor would have hoped.

“Life is not just about our achievements, but also about our achievements for the people around us. When I do die, I will have defied the prognosis for my type of cancer and achieved a great deal with my life. I do not want to feel a failure about something beyond my control. I refuse to believe my death will be because I didn't battle hard enough.” he said.

He underwent a total of 10 operations plus amputation, and his battle with this disease is not over yet and is becoming increasingly difficult to bear. The treatments have stopped working, the prosthesis can no longer be worn, there have been nodules in her eyes in the past year that affect her eyesight, and doctors seem confused.

Despite the health problems, Alex Tache claims that the project will continue with or without him because it is “his will” that he wants to leave behind.

Watch his emotional story here!

