Bogdan Aurescu a fost votat judecător la Curtea Internaţională de Justiţie. Este primul român care îndeplinește această funcție

Bogdan Aurescu, la ONU

"Onorat să fiu ales astăzi în calitate de judecător al Curţii Internaţionale de Justiţie a ONU de către Adunarea Generală a ONU cu 117 voturi şi Consiliul de Securitate al ONU cu 9 voturi, fiind primul român care îndeplineşte această funcţie", a notat Bogdan Aurescu pe contul său Twitter.

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis l-a felicitat pe Bogdan Aurescu pentru alegerea sa în această funcţie. De asemenea, şeful statului a felicitat întreaga diplomaţie românească.

"Aceasta este o victorie pentru România, pentru întâietatea dreptului internaţional, reflectând angajamentul nostru ferm pentru ordinea internaţională bazată pe reguli", a scris şeful statului pe aceeași rețea de socializare.

"Un succes diplomatic major", a notat și ministrul de Externe, Luminița Odobescu.

Ea a mulțumit tuturor statelor care și-au acordat sprijinul la aceste alegeri.

