Bogdan Aurescu a fost votat judecător la Curtea Internaţională de Justiţie. Este primul român care îndeplinește această funcție

Consilierul prezidenţial Bogdan Aurescu, fost ministru de Externe, a fost votat astăzi judecător la Curtea Internaţională de Justiţie.

09 Noiembrie 2023, 21:49 (actualizat 09 Noiembrie 2023, 21:54) Știrile TVR |
Bogdan Aurescu, la ONU / Facebook, MAE

"Onorat să fiu ales astăzi în calitate de judecător al Curţii Internaţionale de Justiţie a ONU de către Adunarea Generală a ONU cu 117 voturi şi Consiliul de Securitate al ONU cu 9 voturi, fiind primul român care îndeplineşte această funcţie", a notat Bogdan Aurescu pe contul său Twitter.

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis l-a felicitat pe Bogdan Aurescu pentru alegerea sa în această funcţie. De asemenea, şeful statului a felicitat întreaga diplomaţie românească.

"Aceasta este o victorie pentru România, pentru întâietatea dreptului internaţional, reflectând angajamentul nostru ferm pentru ordinea internaţională bazată pe reguli", a scris şeful statului pe aceeași rețea de socializare.

"Un succes diplomatic major", a notat și ministrul de Externe, Luminița Odobescu.

Ea a mulțumit tuturor statelor care și-au acordat sprijinul la aceste alegeri.

