Antrenorul Răzvan Lucescu are coronavirus și a intrat în carantină

„Testele medicale au arătat că antrenorul principal Răzvan Lucescu are rezultate pozitive la COVID-19”, este anunțul celor de la Al-Hilal.

The medical tests showed that #AlHilal head coach “Razvan Lucescu” tested positive for COVID-19, he will be subjected to quarantine and health procedures authorized by the Ministry of Health. pic.twitter.com/g5xfgtX49c